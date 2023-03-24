Caltrans to close part of 71 Freeway during overnight hours until Wednesday for pothole repairs

Caltrans will close part of 71 Freeway during the overnight hours until Wednesday for pothole repairs.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Caltrans will be closing both sides of the 71 Freeway from Peyton Drive to Mission Boulevard during the overnight hours starting Friday night into Wednesday morning to fix potholes that have already shut down the roadway twice in the past month and damaged dozens of vehicles.

The five mile stretch will be closed from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday night, and will have similar closures each night until Wednesday morning, causing another traffic headache for an area that has had many going back to the winter months.

The stretch of freeway was closed earlier this week after potholes gave more than a dozen cars flat tires. And the freeway was first shut down due to potholes earlier this month when about thirty cars were pulled over due to damage from potholes.

For drivers on the stretch of freeway, the route was turbulent and violent. In fact, when an Eyewitness News crew drove its news van over the roadway wires got loose, disabling a camera.

The roadway is under construction as well, causing a blocking of the shoulder and adding to the driving difficulties.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area during road closures, as it will cause traffic and road congestion.