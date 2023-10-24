'Stewards of the Sea' exhibit highlights environmental work done by US Navy to help protect oceans

Southern Californians can dive into a new display at the Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro. This new interactive exhibit highlights the environmental work and initiatives the U.S. Navy is implementing to protect our oceans. It is fittingly titled "Stewards of the Sea."

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern Californians can dive into a new display at the Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro. This new interactive exhibit highlights the environmental work and initiatives the U.S. Navy is implementing to protect our oceans. It is fittingly titled "Stewards of the Sea."

"The first exhibit we've seen here since before COVID is a great exhibit that talks about what the United States Navy is doing to preserve and protect our environment," said Jonathan Williams with the Battleship Iowa Museum.

The Navy has made it its mission to ensure ships at sea reduce its carbon footprint as much as possible while doing all it can to protect sea life as well. The exhibit is meant to wow visitors while educating them on sea life and the mission to protect it.

"Packed with consoles videos, there's even a wheel that you could get to choose which whale or sea life and what those sounds may be," said Williams. "And there's videos and there's all kinds of fun things here, but you get to learn about what the Navy is doing across our oceans. You know, the Navy has been at the forefront of researching and studying climate change for several years now. Obviously, it's going to have a big impact on our shore side installations, but they also want to be stewards of the seas."

The Navy is hoping visitors walk away from the exhibit with a sense of pride knowing the Navy truly cares about the environment.

"When they come here and they come to this environmental exhibit, they get to see that the United States Navy is actually affecting their lives directly, especially in the environmental climate change side of things," said Williams.

MORE: LA teen earns her pilot's license with prestigious Navy program