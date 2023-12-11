Rose Parade float to highlight program that trains veterans in software development, cybersecurity

Coding for Veterans helps vets prepare for jobs in software development and cybersecurity. The program is marking its launch in the U.S. with a float for the Rose Parade.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A program is taking the nation's veterans from deployment to employment.

For the upcoming Rose Parade, one float viewers will see heading down Colorado Boulevard is created by a program called Coding for Veterans.

The program helps vets prepare for jobs in software development and cybersecurity.

"There's over 750,000 cybersecurity jobs alone that going unfilled in the U.S. in the next 12 to 18 months," said the program's executive director Jeff Musson.

It first launched in Canada four years ago, and now it's marking their launch in the U.S. with a float named "Sounds of Success."

"With the laptop part on this float, it really symbolizes the technology and the retraining in our program," Musson said. "It really symbolizes coding, software development and cybersecurity."

The course can be taken part-time or full-time. The program is eight months long and is 100% online through the USC Marshall School of Business. Those with access to GI Bill funding, you can use that for the program.

Musson says graduates coming out of the program are making on average $75,000 to $85,000 as a starting salary.

In the meantime, organizers are looking for volunteers to help decorate the float through the end of the year. To sign up or find out more about the program visit codingforveterans.com.