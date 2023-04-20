Army veteran and author on mission to make sure Fontana war veterans are never forgotten

On this edition of ABC7 Salutes, we highlight a mission to make sure Fontana war veterans are never forgotten and introduce you to an author who spent years researching those who died. Now, his work is paying off.

Fontana is now in the process of building a memorial dedicated to 59 men highlighted in the author's book.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Army veteran and author Bill Freeman once wrote, "A person dies twice; once when they physically die and second when no one remembers them."

That's why he has spent the last few years researching the lives of Fontana men who have died serving their country in WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the War on Terror.

His book, "Fontana Honor Roll: Our Local Heroes," is described as 318 pages filled with stories of 59 men.

"Their background stories, where they grew up, how they died, where they died, and some of them comments from their families," said Freeman.

It started out as just a pamphlet but Freeman later developed it into a book.

He said the city of Fontana fully supports him and is committed to recognizing the veterans who are from there. Based off Freeman's research, Fontana is now in the process of building a memorial dedicated to those 59 men.

"It will be on the southeast corner of the city hall property," said Freeman. "All 59 men's pictures, which is the most important thing to me because it brings them to life and their stories."

Freeman and Fontana Mayer Acquanetta Warren both said the goal is to get Freeman's honor roll book in every school in Fontana.

"This honor roll project is just getting our local heroes' names out there and more importantly is teaching our young people what a great history we have here in our community," said Warren.

"History is so lost in our society and our children are the ones that have suffered the most by that, but now they have a book they can actually look at and relate to and that, to me, is a project that everyone should want to be involved in."

Freeman has several copies of his book available for purchase but said he's currently looking for another publisher.