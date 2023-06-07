Salvation Army adult rehabilitation center gives veterans a second chance at finding success

The Salvation Army has an adult rehabilitation center in Long Beach helping dozens of veterans and giving them a second chance at finding success and sobriety.

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- What would you do if you were given a second chance? That's the question posed by the Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Center in Long Beach.

"It really takes a heart of wanting to change. A heart of desire to get out of the situation that you're going through or you're in so if you come with a willing heart, it'll take you far," said Capt. Dan Garrett.

The center offers free, six month and one-year programs that include therapy, anger management classes and counseling.

"The men come in broken and what we try to do is walk alongside them and build them up to where when they leave here they'll be a successful citizen in society," said Garrett.

Right now, more than 70 men-including veterans-- are part of the center. Among them is John-a Navy and Air Force veteran-who wants to keep his identity private until he completes the program in just days. He says the rehabilitation program has allowed him to regain control of his life. "Not only do I get to be me again, but I get to be me for other people. That's huge."

The Salvation Army says there are countless stories of people needing help. They want to let the community know there are resources available... all they have to do is reach out.