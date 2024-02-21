Black female veterans from WWII recognized with screening of documentary 'The Six Triple Eight'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local foundation has organized a virtual screening of the "The Six Triple Eight", a documentary about a predominantly black, all female battalion. In 1945, they were sent to Europe to clear the backlog of mail at the end of World War II... a vital task to keep morale up among soldiers who were eager to stay in touch with their loved ones.

"They didn't have the freedoms that they were fighting for, they did face discrimination, but they still continued to serve their country," said Keshia Javis-Jones, Foundation for Women Warriors.

The women are highlighted in the documentary, which will be screened at a Black History Month event, put on by Foundation for Women Warriors.

"For decades, the story of the 6-888 has gone untold and this documentary really brings to light their major accomplishments as well as their struggles," said Javis-Jones.

Through racism to sexism, they continued to serve and played a vital role sorting a backlog of mail overseas, to be sure troops could read their mail.

'These women did a significant piece of history in regards to the war and the morale for the troops, that was another big thing, no mail, low morale," said Jim Theres, documentary director.

The documentary reveals their story, which is why today's female veterans think it's important to see and appreciate their predecessors.

"Seeing that they were able to overcome racism during that time while still serving their country and putting every effort forward means a lot to me," said Javis-Jones. "It also means a lot to all the women who have served since then because it definitely changed our experience in the military."

The director of the documentary is honored that it's back in the spotlight.

'That we're still talking about this five years later tells you the interest about what these women did," said Theres.

A free virtual screening for the documentary was set for Feb. 21. For more information, visit www.foundationforwomenwarriors.org.