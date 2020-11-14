ABC7 salutes

ABC7 Salutes: LA Rams help to restore, refurbish Inglewood center for veterans

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams teamed with other organizations to spruce up a veterans center in Inglewood and give back to those who have given so much.

In partnership with Rocket Mortage, the team revamped the center with new picnic tables, cheery plant life and more.

From fertilizer for the grass and gardens, to a new coat of paint, there are even plans to put in a big projector screen so the veterans can watch Rams games.

"Our guys are extremely excited, our staff is excited, we were up early in the morning, planning for this all week and we're just looking for a wonderful outcome," said Larry D. Williams Jr., US Vets-Inglewood.

Some at the center said those little touches go a long way in reminding those veterans that someone cares.

"I think it's fantastic. Anything that's positivity and promotes a healthful environment for everyone, it's great," said Melvin Carter.

There are of course coronavirus restrictions: masks are mandatory, physical distancing is a must. But when the work is done, US Vets-Inglewood should feel fresher and maybe more fun, too. And for a lot of these vets, that's enough.
