LA high school students document pandemic through photo competition; winners recognized

HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- Parents and community members in Highland Park gathered at Academia Avance Charter School for its second annual award ceremony for their High School Photo Competition."We started this competition in the pandemic because kids couldn't meet in person and have friendly competitions. So we thought this would work best," said Steve Weingarten, a member of Los Angeles Councilmember Gil Cedillo's office.It was the ceremony for the 2021 competition where 11 high schools in L.A.'s District 1 were invited to submit photos according to the theme "What Is Your New Normal."The competition was started by Cedillo.The first place winner for the entire district was Yovanny Martinez, a junior at Academia Avance.The second place prize went to Jorge Alvarado, and Catherinne Chavez won third place.The winners were selected by a photographer for the Los Angeles Times. All of the first-place submissions from each high school were added to a calendar. The top three winners received recognitions and gift cards to buy camera gear.