Active shooter Raleigh: Officer, several others dead, law enforcement sources say

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh Police said officers are at the scene of an active shooting that left one police officer and four or five other people dead, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooting suspect is still at large.

Officers responded Thursday to the shooting call near the Neuse River Greenway in the Heddingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

According to ABC11 sources, one officer was shot and killed. A second officer was also shot, sources told ABC11. Their condition is not immediately known.

Raleigh city council member Corey Branch told ABC11 that he was aware that two officers had been shot but did not know exactly how many other victims there were.

ABC News confirmed at least three shooting victims were taken to WakeMed.

WATCH: WakeMed confirms 3 victims were taken there

Gov, Roy Cooper tweeted that he had talked to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and was deploying state resources to assist at the scene.

"DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter," said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr.

The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun. No one is in custody.

One of the officers who was shot was off-duty and on their way to work when they encountered the armed suspect in the 6000 block of Osprey Drive, sources told ABC11.

Police have reportedly cornered a suspect in a garage nearby, sources told ABC11.

Officers were working at least four separate crime scenes.

People who live and work in that area were advised to remain in their homes and to contact 911 if they see anything or anyone suspicious. Residents who were on their way home were allowed to go into the neighborhood Thursday evening after waiting for several hours.

WATCH: Residents being allowed back into neighborhood

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as it remains an active crime scene.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.