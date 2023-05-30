LAPD investigating shooting outside Amazon Fresh grocery store in Westchester area

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting outside an Amazon Fresh grocery store in the Westchester area.
The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the store located on the corner of La Cienega Boulevard and Centinela Avenue.
AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured a large police presence in the store's parking lot.
Crime scene tape could be seen blocking off a large portion of the lot. Eyewitness News is working to learn more on if anyone was injured but early reports indicate this could be a fatal shooting.
It's unclear what prompted the shooting. Police said one person has been taken into custody but details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.