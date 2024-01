Mother gives birth to baby on freeway in South El Monte overnight

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother and her newborn baby are recovering at the hospital after the mom gave birth on a freeway in South El Monte.

The father was rushing to get to the hospital, but the little one couldn't wait so he pulled over at the 60 and 605 freeway interchange.

The baby was born just a little after midnight Monday. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded and paramedics took the mother and infant to the hospital.