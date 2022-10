Laguna Beach student athlete is 1st girl in California to score 2 touchdowns in high school game

Breaking barriers: Laguna Beach's Bella Rasmussen is the first girl in California to score TWO touchdowns in a high school football game. Way to go, Bella!

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One girl from Laguna Beach dominated the field in a High School football game last week!

On Friday, Laguna Beach's Bella Rasmussen became the first girl in California to score two touchdowns in a high school football game.

She is breaking tackles and breaking barriers for girls in the sport. Way to go, Bella!

MORE | LA junior golfer represents strides for women on the course