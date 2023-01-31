Suspect arrested for allegedly trying to squat inside Beverly Hills guest house

Police deployed a drone to search the sprawling backyards in the neighborhood of multi-million dollar homes.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested Monday evening for allegedly trying to squat inside a guest home in Beverly Hills, police say.

Officers rushed to the home near Sunset Boulevard and N Alpine Drive at around 6:19 p.m. after a resident called saying they spotted someone they didn't recognize entering the guest house on their property.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as officers swarmed the area. Police then deployed a drone to search the sprawling backyards in the neighborhood of multi-million dollar homes.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was ultimately found and arrested in a backyard.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.