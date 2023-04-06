Big Bear businesses counting on Spring Break, better weather to bring back tourism dollars

Businesses up in Big Bear are counting on Spring Break and better weather to bring tourism back to the mountains.

Many are hoping to make up for big losses after back-to-back storms brought record-setting snow that shut down access to the area.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Businesses up in Big Bear are counting on Spring Break and better weather to bring tourism back to the mountains.

Many are hoping to make up for big losses after back-to-back storms brought record-setting snow that shut down access to the area.

" [ Tuesday ] was probably the busiest day we've had since the storms," said Owen Arensman with Saucy Mama's Pizzeria in Big Bear Lake. "I mean for a Tuesday, beating a Saturday or Friday, that's kind of unheard, kind of weird. I think some schools down the hill are on Spring Break, it's kind of picking back up again."

Last month, Mammoth Mountain announced it was extending its ski season until at least the end of July. Big Bear Mountain Resort is extending its winter season through April. It currently has 75 to 100 inches of snow on its slopes.

"Spring break people go to the beach, but I'm all, 'No, we got to take advantage of this nice snow and this weather,'" said Jared Estero, a UC Riverside student who was enjoying the slopes on Wednesday. "Honestly, it is super sick that this year, there is so much snow."

California was three years into drought, with dwindling reservoirs and parched landscapes, until an unexpected series of powerful storms including more than a dozen atmospheric rivers began in December.

While causing widespread damage, the storms also built the extraordinary Sierra snowpack, which supplies about a third of California's water. Reservoir storage statewide is now 107% of average.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.