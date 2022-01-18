$50K reward offered in fatal stabbing of 24-year-old furniture store worker in Hancock Park

We’re awaiting @LAPDHQ press conference regarding last Thursday’s murder of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer while she was at work at a Hancock Park furniture store. Here’s a new image of the suspect, $50,000 reward offered @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/ySioifNVdr— Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) January 18, 2022
Brianna Kupfer was working at the Croft House furniture store in the 300 block of La Brea Avenue last week when she was attacked, according to police.
LAPD Detective Herman Frettlohr said Kupfer was at the store by herself when she was killed by the suspect, who was last seen going out the back of the store, heading northbound through an alley.
The 24-year-old was found dead by a customer who entered the business, Frettlohr said.
The suspect is being described as Black, wearing a black hoodie with skinny jeans and dark shoes. He had on a white N95 mask and was carrying a backpack, according to police.
Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the suspect dressed in black clothing and wearing a white face mask as he walks away from the shop.
A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Kupfer says she was a designer at the Croft House. It's unknown if she knew the suspect and a motive for the attack remains under investigation.