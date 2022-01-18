murder reward

$50K reward offered in fatal stabbing of 24-year-old furniture store worker in Hancock Park

LAPD said Brianna Kupfer was at the store by herself last week when she was attacked and killed by the suspect.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

$50K reward offered in fatal stabbing of furniture store worker

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man accused of stabbing a 24-year-old furniture store worker to death in Hancock Park.



Brianna Kupfer was working at the Croft House furniture store in the 300 block of La Brea Avenue last week when she was attacked, according to police.

LAPD Detective Herman Frettlohr said Kupfer was at the store by herself when she was killed by the suspect, who was last seen going out the back of the store, heading northbound through an alley.

The 24-year-old was found dead by a customer who entered the business, Frettlohr said.

READ ALSO | Hancock Park neighborhood in shock over apparent random murder at furniture store
EMBED More News Videos

A memorial is growing outside the Hancock Park furniture store where 24-year-old employee Brianna Kupfer was stabbed to death in an apparent random attack.



The suspect is being described as Black, wearing a black hoodie with skinny jeans and dark shoes. He had on a white N95 mask and was carrying a backpack, according to police.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the suspect dressed in black clothing and wearing a white face mask as he walks away from the shop.

A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Kupfer says she was a designer at the Croft House. It's unknown if she knew the suspect and a motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyhancock parkworker deathcrime preventiondeath investigationlos angeles police departmentcrimemurderlapdhomicide investigationhomicidewoman attackedwoman killedstabbinginvestigationmurder rewardinvestigationsworker stabbed
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MURDER REWARD
Family of LA man killed while trying to stop burglary seeks justice
Family asks for public's help in finding 26-year-old father's killer
$150,000 reward offered in fatal shooting of El Sereno business owner
$10,000 reward offered for 4-year-old Compton murder case
TOP STORIES
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
Los Angeles nominates 1st female LAFD chief
Teens allowed to drive big rigs in new federal program
COVID cases in LA County have increased nearly 10 times in 1 month
Nurse in deadly downtown LA attack remembered by friends, neighbors
3 local teens identified as victims in fatal Pasadena crash
Orange County's last survivor of Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102
Show More
Suspect killed during officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard in $68.7 billion deal
Missing diver's body found off Huntington Beach coast
Stolen WeHo Frenchie recovered in Philadelphia, reunited with owner
More TOP STORIES News