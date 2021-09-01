California wildfires

Caldor Fire: CAL FIRE strike team shut down by COVID-19 outbreak battling South Lake Tahoe blaze

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- CAL FIRE has lost one of its strike teams to fight the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe for the next two weeks, due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its ranks, according to our media partners at the East Bay Times.

A Cal Fire incident commander told reporters Tuesday morning that the 16-member team is sidelined for two weeks.

The loss of the strike team was not expected to have much of an impact on the firefighting efforts to protect the fast-moving fire from reaching South Lake Tahoe, further spread of the virus could create larger manpower issues.

