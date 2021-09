LA County opens more voting centers ahead of Election Day. Here's what you need to know

Recall ballots returned by county

More polling locations are now open in Los Angeles County ahead of Tuesday's recall election , with 253 vote centers where people can cast their ballots early.The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, or to return a completed mail-in ballot. On Election Day, those hours will be extending from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.All vote centers will follow current public health and safety guidelines, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan.Registered voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can also be returned by mail or at one of 400 official drop boxes.To find a vote center, drop box, sample ballot, or to find the status of a ballot that has already been submitted, visit lavote.net If you have yet to mail in your ballot, it must be postmarked no later than Sept. 14 to be accepted. Election offices will accept them for seven days after Election Day.If Gov. Gavin Newsom is not recalled, he'll remain in office through at least through 2022 when he is up for reelection.