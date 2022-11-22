Celebrity chef Carla Hall honored cafeteria workers with Thanksgiving meals at Panorama High School

Celebrity Chef Carla Hall partnered with Jennie-O to honor cafeteria workers at Panorama High School with a Thanksgiving meal.

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Celebrity chef and television host Carla Hall took over the lunch menu at Panorama High School to honor the unsung heroes: the cafeteria staff.

"They're the ones who are feeding these kids day in and day out with breakfast, lunch, snack, supper, all of those meals and we want them to know they are valued," said Hall.

"They don't get recognized for the hard work they do every single day," said Jennie-O Brand Manager Renee Cool.

Hall and Jennie-O partnered together to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for the students and cafeteria staff to show their appreciation. The meal included turkey, yams, green beans and salad.

"It was the first day we felt pampered, we felt loved, we felt appreciated and we just loved it," said cafeteria worker Cynthia Cole.

The students also showed their gratitude by welcoming the cafeteria staff with a pep rally and performance.

But the festivities didn't stop there! Hall also taught a baking class and shared her special biscuit recipe.

"It was honestly the best thing that could have happened. She is such a wonderful human being. She's really good with younger people and she was just so good at teaching," said student Bryan Chavez.

Hall said she is known for her famous biscuits and wanted to cook up a sweet treat for the cafeteria workers to take home.

"The cafeteria professionals deserve to be honored, so doing the biscuits was my way of honoring them and giving them a piece of my heart," Hall said.

"We thank everybody so much for everything," Cole said.

