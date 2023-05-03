Video: Dramatic takedown by police of man allegedly waving handgun at people in Chinatown

Dramatic video captured the moment a man was taken down by Los Angeles officers in Chinatown after he tried to flee from police on an e-bike.

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic video captured the moment a man was taken down by Los Angeles officers in Chinatown after he tried to flee from police on an e-bike.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of Alameda Street.

Video taken by a witness shows the suspect on the bike riding straight through traffic. The man then starts riding around a grassy area, but it doesn't take long for officers to catch up with him.

Soon after, the video shows officers running after the suspect near Spring Street before he was ultimately knocked down and taken into custody.

Police said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.