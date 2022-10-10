2 arrested for allegedly distributing counterfeit medicine at LA County street booths, store fronts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were arrested for distributing counterfeit medicine across Los Angeles County, authorities announced.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, the suspects, who were not identified, have been distributing counterfeit and illicit medicine from several street booths and store fronts.

During a search, investigators seized thousands illicit pharmaceuticals, including drugs suspected of being counterfeit, worth a total of $142,000.

They also seized $77,214 in currency allegedly made from the sale of the drugs. Investigators said the medicine found requires a prescription to be furnished by a properly licensed pharmacy.

"Counterfeit medication is growing problem in Los Angeles County," read a statement from the sheriff's department. "Counterfeit medication can contain unknown substances which could led to illness or death."

The incident remains under investigation.