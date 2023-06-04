Suspect in Culver City restaurant purse snatching arrested; 2 others still at large

A suspect who was caught snatching a purse from a woman in Culver City has been arrested.

The crime happened on May 14 around 7:40 p.m. near Culver Boulevard and Watseka Avenue.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who was caught snatching a purse from a woman in Culver City has been arrested.

The crime happened on May 14 around 7:40 p.m. near Culver Boulevard and Watseka Avenue, according to the Culver City Police Department.

A couple was eating on the patio of a local restaurant when the suspect walked up and grabbed the woman's purse from the table and took off running.

A man who was sitting down at a table chased the suspect and the two got into a fight.

Police said a getaway car was parked nearby with two suspects inside. When one of the passengers saw the fight, they got out and fired one round at the man.

Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects, who is currently on parole, and recovered evidence from his home. The search continues for the two remaining suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 310-253-6316 or 310-253-6202.