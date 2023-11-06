'A Celebration of Taylor Swift' coming to 'Dancing with the Stars'

Later this month, the remaining couples on "Dancing with the Stars" will have the chance to "Shake it Off" in the ballroom to the tunes of Taylor Swift. Swiftie's will chase their "Wildest Dreams" to the sounds of their favorite artist during "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" on Tuesday, November 21.

The choreographer for Swift's recent "Eras" tour, Mandy Moore, will be bringing good "Karma" to the episode, joining DWTS as a guest judge. Moore has choreographed many routines for the DWTS team over the years.

Swift made headlines this past weekend as the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" topped the Billboard 200 chart with more than 1.6 million equivalent album units. That makes it her best release ever. Her album "Midnights," which earned 1.578 million after its release just over a year ago, held her previous record.

And if that wasn't enough, the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film continued to dominate over its fourth weekend in theaters, grossing $13.5 million, bringing its North American box-office total so far to $166 million.

The episode will air live on ABC and Disney+, and then stream the next day on Hulu.