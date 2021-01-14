officer involved shooting

Video shows moments leading up to police shooting of unarmed man during mental health call

KILLEEN, Texas -- Video released Wednesday by a civil rights attorney shows the moments before a central Texas police officer shot and killed a man whom police described as "emotionally distressed," and the immediate aftermath as a resident repeatedly says, "I told you, don't use a gun."

It began as what authorities described as a psychiatric call on Sunday that escalated when the responding officer was forced to use a Taser on a man described as emotionally distressed. The officer fired his gun after the Taser was ineffective, authorities said. Patrick Lynn Warren, 52, of Killeen later died at a hospital.

The video, which appears to have been edited, shows the Killeen police officer at the door, and then briefly entering the house before stepping back outside, and then shows the victim stepping out with his hands in the air.

The shooting occurred out of the camera's view, but the gunfire can be heard on what appears to be cell phone video. The video was released Wednesday by civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who's representing the victim's family.

"A mental health call should not be a death sentence," Merritt said.

Merritt is calling for the officer, a five year veteran of the department, to be fired and arrested. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
killeentexas newsofficer involved shootingshootingmental health
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks, police say
Driver shot, killed in confrontation with police in San Gabriel
DOJ declines charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
LA deputies involved in Guardado shooting suspended in unrelated case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County to consider more business closures as COVID cases surge
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
Brush fire burns 600 acres, prompts evacuations in Mountain Center
Jogger assaults Fullerton student after mask argument
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
SoCal weather: Red flag warnings issued for Friday
Prosecutors: Capitol mob aimed to 'assassinate' elected officials
Show More
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
Outbuilding fire in Sylmar threatens horses, other structures
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Dodger Stadium reopens as mass COVID-19 vaccination site
Honoré to lead review of 'security infrastructure' after Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News