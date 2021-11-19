100,000 Californians may be eligible to claim EDD benefits under new rules



You refused to work for an employer who violated COVID-19 safety standards.



You were laid off or had your hours cut because of COVID-19.



You were a school employee whose work schedule was affected by the pandemic.



SAN FRANCISCO -- About 100,000 Californians who were previously denied unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance could now be getting them.Under new federal rules, the claimants will qualify if they were denied for one of the following three reasons:Starting today, the Employee Development Department will send out emails and text messages to those who qualify.