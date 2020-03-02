stabbing

Man stabbed multiple times after babysitter refuses to give baby to intoxicated parents

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man was stabbed multiple times at a California home after an argument between family members over a baby.

Fresno police say the fight broke out at a home in Fresno around 7:30 p.m on Sunday.

Witnesses claim the two parents returned intoxicated from their Sunday evening out. When they tried to take the baby home, the infant's caretaker said no.

A fight broke out, and detectives say someone pulled out a knife and stabbed a man more than once in the back.

Multiple people were involved in the fight; all of them are related.

"Their grandmother, mother, brother, brother in law, sister in law (was involved), so everybody is from the same family," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.

Police say the baby was not hurt.

The stabbing victim has not been identified.

Investigators are working to determine who started the fight and whether the stabbing was an act of self-defense.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiafightbabyfamilyu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Deadly stabbing inside Simi Valley apartment under investigation
Tessa Majors murder: Third teenage suspect charged
Tessa Majors murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
Thousand Oaks man allegedly killed his mother, stabbed himself, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: LA DA's husband pulls gun on BLM protesters
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Panicked shoppers flock to Costco, Walmart amid coronavirus fears
Storm brings several inches of snow to SoCal mountains
IE chase: Video shows deputy's vehicle go airborne, hit truck
OC firefighters in isolation after encountering patient being tested for COVID-19
'Inside the Actors Studio' host James Lipton dies at 93
Show More
Amy Klobuchar ends campaign, will endorse Joe Biden
Elizabeth Warren to speak at East LA college ahead of CA primary
Supreme Court will decide fate of Obama health care law
Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at OC church
More TOP STORIES News