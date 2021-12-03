Man in North Hollywood tracked down and robbed in another follow-home robbery, police say

It happened at around 3 a.m. on Friday at 12005 Albers St. near Laurel Canyon and Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two men robbed the victim and got away with cash and other items. The victim, who wasn't injured during the incident, told investigators the suspects followed him home.
The suspects were described by police only as two Black males.
Meanwhile, an increase in follow-home robberies in the Los Angeles area recently prompted police to issue a safety bulletin for parts of the city that have experienced an increase in crime, including Melrose Avenue and the Jewelry District.
Footage from a recent incident in an L.A. neighborhood shows two suspects using a pistol to threaten three people and assault one of the victims.
A Ring doorbell camera shows the three people on the front porch of a home when one of the suspects approaches them and starts patting them down. That's when the second suspect enters the picture armed with a pistol.
Video showed each of the suspects wearing windbreakers that said "police" on the back. The video, which is circulating on social media, is now part of an investigation.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to contact police.