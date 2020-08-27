'I don't think anybody should be ashamed about getting help': Camarillo student volunteers at Food Share Ventura donation in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California communities are facing serious challenges. Putting food on the table shouldn't be one of them.ABC7's Feed SoCal program partners with local food banks to support our communities, particularly during this time of extraordinary need in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."This has been really hard on the community, especially the working class," said James Hatcher, a 16-year-old high school student from Camarillo, "You see all these people working hard to organize this, but the people working the hardest are the families. They're trying to do everything they can to pull through this crisis. I'm glad they're getting the help they deserve, because they matter."Hatcher volunteers regularly with Food Share Ventura County."They have fresh produce and I've been working out on the gardens that supply these boxes," said Hatcher. "I feel an obligation. Our generation has to step up and we all have to help each other.""I don't think anybody should be ashamed about getting help. It doesn't feel like hand outs, it just feels like community support. It's inspiring to see."ABC7's Feed SoCal is sponsored by Pizza Hut."Pizza Hut will be providing meals for 500 families in Southern California throughout the month of September," said Jerry Ardizzone, president of American West Restaurant Group.