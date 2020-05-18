This immunity boosting soup recipe can help your body fight off illnesses

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- To date there is no known food that can cure a cold, flu or COVID-19, but there is ample research on nutrients that support the body!
Vitamins C and A top the list, and if you check the nutrient value in most fruits and vegetables, you'll find most produce is packed with them.
Feel free to add veggies to this soup that you think are headed past their prime. Most will work well.
Along with getting enough sunshine, vitamin D is found in certain mushrooms, which is another component to keeping the immune system strong.
Then there are allium compounds found in the onion and garlic family which are well known antioxidants that fight off illness.
Known for her restaurant Akasha and ARCucina, Akasha Richmond created her "healing greens puree" well over 15 years ago as a way to get her teenage daughter to get her greens.
See the story above and check out the recipe below. It has adaptations for one more vital immunity booster: zinc. You'll find chick peas, legumes, eggs, meat, lamb and whole grains are all good sources.
Akasha Richmond's 'Healing Greens Puree' adaptation:
Serving size: 6
INGREDIENTS:
1 medium leek (white part only) sliced
2 cups sliced zucchini
2 cups broccoli florets
2 cloves garlic minced
1 tsp fresh or dried thyme leaves
1 bay leaf
1 tsp Kosher salt
1 quart veggie or chicken stock
1 1/2 cups organic unsweetened soy or other thick creamy alternative milk
freshly ground pepper
Saute sliced veggies in olive oil in a stock pot. Combine first 9 ingredients in a stock pot and bring to boil over medium high heat.
Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until veggies are soft, about 30 minutes.
Add milk of choice to vegetables and broth of choice, then remove the bay leaf.
In three separate batches puree the soup in blender or food processor. (Remember: heated liquids in a blender need a lid that is slightly ajar for steam to escape or wait until soup is cooled.)
Season to taste with pepper.
*Blended chick peas can be a a nice addition or top with sliced hard boiled egg. You can also serve with whole grain toast.
This immunity boosting soup recipe can help your body fight off illnesses
Having an immune system that is thriving can certainly help to fight off illnesses. Here's how to cook up an immunity boosting soup designed to please almost any palate.
FOOD COACH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News