This immunity boosting soup recipe can help your body fight off illnesses

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- To date there is no known food that can cure a cold, flu or COVID-19, but there is ample research on nutrients that support the body!Vitamins C and A top the list, and if you check the nutrient value in most fruits and vegetables, you'll find most produce is packed with them.Feel free to add veggies to this soup that you think are headed past their prime. Most will work well.Along with getting enough sunshine, vitamin D is found in certain mushrooms, which is another component to keeping the immune system strong.Then there are allium compounds found in the onion and garlic family which are well known antioxidants that fight off illness.Known for her restaurant Akasha and ARCucina, Akasha Richmond created her "healing greens puree" well over 15 years ago as a way to get her teenage daughter to get her greens.See the story above and check out the recipe below. It has adaptations for one more vital immunity booster: zinc. You'll find chick peas, legumes, eggs, meat, lamb and whole grains are all good sources.Serving size: 61 medium leek (white part only) sliced2 cups sliced zucchini2 cups broccoli florets2 cloves garlic minced1 tsp fresh or dried thyme leaves1 bay leaf1 tsp Kosher salt1 quart veggie or chicken stock1 1/2 cups organic unsweetened soy or other thick creamy alternative milkfreshly ground pepperSaute sliced veggies in olive oil in a stock pot. Combine first 9 ingredients in a stock pot and bring to boil over medium high heat.Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until veggies are soft, about 30 minutes.Add milk of choice to vegetables and broth of choice, then remove the bay leaf.In three separate batches puree the soup in blender or food processor. (: heated liquids in a blender need a lid that is slightly ajar for steam to escape or wait until soup is cooled.)Season to taste with pepper.*Blended chick peas can be a a nice addition or top with sliced hard boiled egg. You can also serve with whole grain toast.