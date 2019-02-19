Chef makes gelatin shots, beauty bowls to make supplements tastier

Whether it's protein, probiotics or collagen, many supplements that come in powdered form are a bit bitter or use sweeteners that leave an aftertaste. Not always easy to swallow.
That's why chef Mareya Ibrahim got creative in the kitchen.
"I personally love to take a little energy boost in the mornings. So I usually take something that I can add to water or take as an energy shot before I go work out," said Ibrahim.
But she felt that her supplements could use a little taste boost. She dreamed up a delicious pudding.
Using a superfood energy blend, green tea matcha and powdered mushrooms, she blended them together with chocolate protein powder, coconut milk and avocado. It's less than 2 grams of sugar per serving and packed with benefits.
It's great for breakfast, but if you have it later in the day, Ibrahim suggests making it a parfait, with fruit, low sugar ice cream and dark chocolate shavings.
"It's much more delicious to eat something when it's good for you and it's also palatable," Ibrahim said.
She even made gelatin treats for kids that can include most any supplement powder you want them to have. But here's a tip: Add the supplements while the mixture is gelling to keep the integrity of the ingredients intact.
Also, not everything has to be sweet. Her suggestion for powdered bone broth, which can be chalky, is to add it to a good veggie soup.
A lot of us try collagen for our hair, skin or nails but it doesn't always have a great taste, so Ibrahim makes a morning beauty bowl.
"Greek yogurt, you can also use coconut yogurt, a packet of unsweetened acai, a scoop of collagen powder to feed your hair skin and nails," said Ibrahim.
Plus low sugar granola for texture and crunch, topped with banana shaved dark chocolate.
And yes, smoothies do work, but chewing has its benefits. It helps keep you satisfied and fuller longer with a bit more digestion involved.
RECIPES FROM CHEF MAREYA
Dark Chocolate Avocado Protein Pudding
Ingredients (Serves 2):
- 1 large ripe avocado, cut in half, stone removed
- 1/4 cup raw cocoa powder
- 1 scoop Amare Chocolate Protein Powder (or your favorite protein)
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon unsweetened almond or coconut milk (substitute rice milk for nut allergies)
- 2 packets monk fruit extract
- Optional: raspberries, blueberries, all natural whipped cream, starfruit slices, slivered almonds, unsweetened shredded coconut - and any combination of these that your heart desires!
Directions:
1) Scoop avocado flesh out of skin using a spoon. In a food processor, purée the avocado until smooth.
2) Add remaining ingredients and pulse again until completely blended and smooth.
3) Spoon into martini glasses, champagne flutes, ramekins or mason jars and chill for at least 1 hour before serving. Top with optional ingredients and ENJOY!
Boosted Beauty Bowl
Ingredients (Serves 2):
- 2 packets Unsweetened frozen acaí packets
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt (sub coconut or almond yogurt for vegan swap)
- 1 scoop Vital Proteins unflavored Collagen Protein
- 2 packets monk fruit extract
Toppings: Sliced banana, raspberries, low sugar granola
Optional: 1 teaspoon hemp hearts or chia seeds
Directions:
1) Run acaí packets in wrapper under warm water until they start to soften and become pliable. Add to blender with yogurt, collagen protein and monkfruit extract. Process at medium speed until ingredients start to blend together, and bland at high speed for just a few seconds to get mixture nice and creamy.
2) Pour Mixture evenly into two bowls. Top with a tablespoon each of fresh raspberries, sliced bananas and low sugar granola and optional hemp hearts or chia seeds. Enjoy!
Gelatin shots
-1 box Simply Delish Raspberry and Orange Gel (available at Thrive Market, Vitacost, etc)
-2 packets of Four Sigmatic Reishi Mushroom to the raspberry
- 2 packets of the Amare Matcha Pomegranate Lime Energy Powder to the Raspberry.
Directions:
Prepare gelatin per box directions. As gelatin is on it's way to getting firm mix in the supplements then allow it to harden completely in the refrigerator.
