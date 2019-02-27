Dine Out Long Beach cooks up deals, decadent dining for restaurant week

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The holidays, Super Bowl even Valentines Day has come and gone - which is why restaurants are looking for a bit of support right now.
"It's a slower time in the city, not a lot happening," said Elizabeth Borsting, founder of Dine Out Long Beach.
Borsting launched Dine Out Long Beach four years ago to prove the city has quite the taste for a curious palate.
There's 55 restaurants participating in Dine Out Long Beach. The restaurants offer breakfasts, lunch and dinner. Breakfast and lunch typically have two courses, while dinners have three courses.
"Everything from casual to elegant. Lunches starting at $10, and dinners starting at $20, so it's a good bargain. Some of the restaurants are pretty creative, so you can only get these dishes this time of year," said Borsting.
Rosita Wang of Chinese and Peruvian dissent knows the cuisine at her Aji restaurant is trending.
Aji means chilies, and the restaurant uses plenty - along with Peruvian quinoa and over 4,000 kinds of potatoes.
Down the street at Salud, Angela Almaguer has pressed "beyond juice" with gluten and dairy free dishes like avocado toast, berry and even macro bowls plus a variety of different anti-inflammatory shots.
"Anybody can eat and you're not missing the meat," said Stephanie Lyn Carlough of Steamed.
Carlough's Steamed restaurant offers a Mexi menu that serves steamed organic and vegan offerings for good reason.
"We steam everything to 145 degrees allowing flavor to come out while maintaining nutrition," said Carlough.
So maybe now is the time to get out of your neighborhood and your culinary comfort zone and head down south. Dine Out Long Beach ends March 2.
