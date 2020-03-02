In The Community

Korner K'nafeh: Bringing a Middle Eastern sweet to Northridge

By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Korner K'nafeh is a new pop-up stand that you can visit Friday through Sunday nights from 7pm until they sell out. Their specialty is k'nafeh, a Middle Eastern sweet made out of a thin noodle-like filo dough, cheese and coated in a sweet rose syrup.

However, every Middle Eastern country has their own spin and take on it, sometimes adding pistachios and a custard cream known as ashta.

"We took a trip out to the Middle East and we saw this vibe and it brought everybody to the streets. Everyone was partying, everyone was having fun and we said look we have to bring this to the streets of LA," said Mousa Helo, founder of Korner K'nafeh, talking about him and his friends' inspiration for the pop-up.

The three friends wanted to bring their culture to their hometown, the San Fernando Valley. While they are making fresh k'nafeh and coffee for their customers, you can find them playing music and even playing the drums adding to the overall experience.

They have created multiple kinds of k'nafeh to suit any persons' preference or dietary needs because this dessert can also be vegan.

Another added favorite to the menu is their sand coffee, a strong coffee where the sand is used to help evenly distribute heat so that the coffee doesn't have a metal taste.

"They're doing so awesome it's honestly delicious it's one of the best I've had in LA, it's really good it tastes like my mom would make it at home," said Araz Ohanessian, who lives in the area.

If you'd like to learn more about what the pop-up has to offer follow them on Instagram @kornerknafeh.
