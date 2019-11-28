Circle of Health

Boost your brain health with these everyday foods

By
"Your brain uses 20 to 30% of the calories you consume. If you have a fast-food diet, you're more likely to have a fast-food mind."

Dr. Daniel Amen says many of the mental and mood problems people suffer are linked to their diets. Limiting carbohydrates and processed foods for some can be as effective as antidepressants, he says.

Some research has even food that as a person's body becomes more obese, their brain size and function can go down.

Substances like caffeine, nicotine, alcohol and marijuana can dehydrate the brain.

Brain-friendly foods can taste good too. They include dark chocolate, berries, green tea, grass-fed meats, omega-3 fatty acids, legumes, spices and plenty of water.

For more on brain-boosting foods, watch the video above
