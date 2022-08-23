Soccer organization Football for Her hosts free soccer clinics to mentor and coach young athletes

Football for Her is a soccer organization that mentors young athletes by providing free training clinics year-round in Pacoima.

Football for Her is a soccer organization that mentors and motivates young athletes by providing free training clinics year-round in Pacoima.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Football for Her is breaking down gender stereotypes one goal at a time. The organization hosts a free clinic every Friday year-round in Pacoima, mentoring and coaching athletes between the ages of eight to 18.

"It's fun and you get to meet new people and you have a challenge," said participant Genevieve Peters.

"It's important because I know for myself growing up, the representation of a female face was just not out there for me," said Stephanie Romero, Coach and Project Manager of Football for Her. "So, it's just important to have a space to come to where they know they can play the game with people that love it just as much as they do."

Since the start of the program three years ago, Football for Her has held events through sponsorships and donations. This year, the program partnered with Angel City FC and Cedars-Sinai to provide weekly clinics to the athletes.

"To have an organization that not only focuses on females but females of color like them, is absolutely amazing," said parent Melissa Reyes.

The coaches say the field provides a safe space for the girls to practice, meet new players and improve on the game that they love.

"What I like about it is that it just motivates me and it helps me," said participant Nala Robinson.

Also, twice a month, professional athletes and mentors give the girls advice and teach them new skills.

"We do have some ex-professionals or current professional players that come out and talk with them. We'll do the pickup for an hour and then they'll do the last 30 minutes with that person that comes out," Romero said.

"It kind of inspires us because they used to play soccer themselves," said participant Jacky Alvarado.

The organization says it doesn't matter how athletic you are or what neighborhood you come from, anyone is welcome to join. You can sign up on their website at footballforher.org.

"It's a safe place where they can come, enjoy themselves and not feel the pressures that they might feel on teams they might be on," Romero said.

"It's great because there's not a lot of programs out there just for females," said parent Jeffrey Alvarado.

Follow Amanda on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda

Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda