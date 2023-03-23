Truck drivers passing through Grapevine aren't taking any risks amid storm

This week's storm has unleashed more snow onto Southern California mountains, but the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine remains open. However, truckers say they would rather get off the roads before the weather gets worse.

"It's more slippery," said one truck driver. "We're not heavy so we could easily lose control faster."

However, truck drivers aren't taking any risks.

"Us being empty, it just makes it more of a higher risk of driving on the ice and snow," said truck driver Kelly Davis. "It's more slippery. We're not heavy so we could easily lose control faster."

Late Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol began conducting escorts through the area as snow began sticking to the road. All lanes reopened just before 7:30 p.m. that night.

Davis told Eyewitness News he and his wife were left stranded on the Grapevine for days during one of the recording-breaking storms over the last month. He said it was a gut-punch to his wallet.

"If those wheels aren't turning, we're not earning and that hurts," he said.

Meanwhile, resident Margareth Perez said she's never seen so many storms rolling in one after another.

She said she is nervous the weather could get worse before she can get through the Grapevine to reach her destination.

"When you get stuck on the freeway, if the truck is not moving, you are not making anything," she said. "Paychecks are short. It's hard."

The National Weather Service said Tuesday's storm, which came on the first full day of spring following the state's extraordinary winter, was a Pacific low pressure system interacting with California's 12th atmospheric river since late December.

California's unexpected siege of wet weather after years of drought also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.