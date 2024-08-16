Hollywood celebrates opening of new protected bike lanes

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cyclists tested out the first protected bike lanes in Hollywood Thursday with a ribbon-cutting celebrating the 2.1 miles on Hollywood Boulevard between Gower Street and Hillhurst.

"In Los Angeles, cars kill more people than homicides, and traffic violence is the leading cause of death of kids in the city," said Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez. "We are making Hollywood safe by redesigning the street layout to decrease speeding and give people more options to get around the city."

This is part of Soto Martinez's "Access to Hollywood" initiative, which aims to make Hollywood Boulevard safer and more accessible. According to his office, the construction cost for this project was $500,000, and dozens of people showed up to show their support.

"We can finally not have to worry about putting our lives on the line just to go to work or even just to cross the street," said one East Hollywood resident.

But there were protesters who interrupted the excitement.

"What's the point in putting in a bike lane if we already can't use our sidewalks safely?" asked Hollywood resident Levi Freeman.

Earlier this month, Eyewitness News reported cyclists in Hollywood having to bike in the street despite there being bike lanes due to trash from encampments lining the sidewalks.

"We can do more transit improvements, and we can also house people, and we're doing so much more, but I actually agree with them, and it's never moves as fast as I would like, but at least we're moving in the right direction," Soto-Martinez said.

Meanwhile, an Inside Safe operation was conducted Thursday on Hollywood Boulevard in Soto-Martinez's district.

About 30 people in the encampment on Hollywood and Gower accepted housing and were allowed to bring their animals with them.

This was the city's 60th Inside Safe operation and the 14th in District 13.