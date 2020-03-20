In The Community

Magaly's Tamales starts selling groceries in San Fernando amidst COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Lines are wrapping around grocery stores because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Magaly's Tamales decided to take things into their own hands.

"I started calling up my suppliers, I asked them how short they were on certain things and they said 'we have everything available,'" said Magaly Colleli, owner of Magaly's Tamales. "Then I immediately said, you know what because I was struggling getting certain things originally why not share the benefits we have with our community."

People were grateful to be able to buy some staples at a discounted rate and the line didn't get nearly as long as going to a traditional grocery store.

"I tried to go to Trader Joe's today but there was a line outside in the rain, cause everywhere there's like a huge line," said Nicole Goldman, a local resident buying groceries with her father.

Large cartons of eggs, rice, beans, pasta, avocados and later milk was available for the community to buy at the restaurant food supplier rate at Magaly's.

The restaurant is still unsure how long they will continue providing this service, but if you follow them on social media they will keep you updated.
