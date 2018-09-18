FOOD COACH

Neck pain from bicycling can be relieved with the right methods

EMBED </>More Videos

Many who give up running for cycling to prevent injury find themselves hurting due to the cycling position that can create neck and arm pain and numb fingers.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
If you're feeling pain after a long bike ride, you're not alone. It's common for cyclists to experience neck pain and hand numbness.

"They're in one position for too long," said Matt Lay of Pasadena Cyclery.

Lay said riders sometimes feel pain because they grip handlebars too hard, or weren't properly fit on their bikes.

Fitness expert Sue Hitzmann says she sees bike riders whose pain comes from overuse.

"A lot of people go from being runners to cyclers because of the impact on their back and their knees, but it turns out that because you're in this flexed posture for a long fixated period of time, oftentimes a lot of people have more upper body pain from cycling," said Hitzmann.

Hitzmann created a self-care program called The MELT Method to restore and rehydrate connective tissue.

Her program shows you how to prevent or relieve pain using a series of video guides. Step-by-step, she walks you through movements to help strengthen and relieve chronic pain in the hands and the forearms.

To combat neck issues, she suggests using a soft foam roller on places like your chest, upper arm and back.

"You want to try to improve upper back extension and clear out a lot of the accumulated stress from holding onto a bike handle - the vibration that occurs can really impact your neck and your shoulder alignment," said Hitzmann.

According to Hitzmann, 10 minutes of 'melting' before heading out on the highway will hopefully leave you with a pain-free ride.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood coachCircle of Healtheducationfitnessworkoutbikesbike racebicycleexerciseLos AngelesPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Bio-hacking claims to strengthen bones in minutes with high-tech machines
A fascial massage may help relieve pain and increase energy
Nautica Malibu Triathlon goes well beyond 3-sport race
DNA testing can help with fitness and nutrition
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
New cosmetic trend: probiotic toothpaste
New personal training spot Zane Fit now open in Laguna Beach
Steps to take to prevent pain caused by 'tech neck'
Heart transplant recipient visited by Drake discharged from hospital
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
OC pair accused of rape, may have preyed on up to 1,000 women
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Garden Grove Ralphs
Jack Black receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Florence devastates small community in North Carolina
Authorities seize 4,500 pot plants at IE homes
Girl missing from OC foster home found in Oregon
Encino man indicted for threats to Boston Globe
Brush fire erupts in Simi Valley hillsides
Show More
VIDEO: Bear spotted roaming in Sylmar neighborhood
Man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls in South LA, Compton
3 arrested in allegedly fraudulent funeral fund scam in IE
LA City Council approves drafting ordinance to ban fur sales
CBS' Julie Chen leaves daytime's 'The Talk'
More News