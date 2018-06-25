FOOD COACH

New SoCal gym offers a place for tweens, teens and parents to work out

EMBED </>More Videos

There are loads of great fitness boutiques for adult workouts, but nothing seems to be offered for tweens and teens. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Leonard Chung and partner Craig Juda love sports, but found their kids don't share the passion.

"It started personally for both of us. My two sons are not sports nuts. Kind of outgrew team sports." said Chung.

They realized there were plenty of workouts for adults in Los Angeles, but nothing for kids. So they created WOLA, workout L.A. for tweens, teens and parents.

"Tween group is six through 12 and the adult group is 13 and above. We do a Tabata workout high intensity training. Each station has three exercises for 40 seconds on and 20 seconds off," said co-founder Juda.

Classes are taught by hip-yet-certified trainers that know how to work these age groups.

"We obviously spoke to a lot of physicians," said Chung.

"Larchmont Pediatrics, Brentwood Pediatrics, Beverly Hills Pediatrics and we're working with Dr. Skaggs, the head of pediatric surgery of Children's Hospital Los Angeles," said Juda.
"We got the blessing that it's safe for children to be doing this type of exercise. It's just body weight resistance training for the most part," said Chung.

With technology trending, they wanted to get kids to unplug. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, kids 8-10 spend eight hours a day on some sort of screen, teens 11 hours, so a workout like this is clearly needed.

Parent John Rankin thinks so. "One: Maybe you don't have childcare. Two: Maybe you're trying to expand your child's fitness," said Rankin.
He also loves that he can work out with his daughter, Lyric. "I really like the coaches because they help you individually," said Lyric Carlberg.

The typical drop-in rate for workout studios is around $25 a class. WOLA hits the sweet spot for those who can't pony up such fees, offering 100 passes a month at $75 for unlimited use.

"We have a mother-daughter team who's been here 20 times in 30 days and we are so proud of them," said Juda.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood coachcommunityexerciseworkoutCircle of Healthfun stuff
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Healthy Habits offering free workouts at some LA parks
UCLA teams up with IMPACT Melanoma to bring free sunscreen to LA beaches
Training duo create hotel room workout for busy travelers
Fitness tool R3BAR aims to boost strength, flexibility
Trampoline exercises can provide an extra boost to your health
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sweat it out: Here are Newport Beach's top 5 spots for cycling classes
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
Orange County to file lawsuit against needle exchange program
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News