rescue

Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: 'It's honestly a miracle' | Video

EMBED <>More Videos

Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Hero police officers and bystanders were credited with saving lives when an out-of-control car slammed into a mother carrying her child as they crossed the street.

"It's honestly a miracle that both of them survived -- very strong mom and an even stronger little infant," Officer Rocco Fusco, one of the responding officers, told ABC News exclusively.

Video shows the 36-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child crossing the street Friday in Yonkers, New York, when a car speeds around the corner, loses control, hits multiple parked cars and slams into them. The car then barrels into a barbershop, dragging the mother and baby along.

Fusco and fellow Yonkers Police Department Officer Paul Samoyedy were grabbing breakfast at a bagel shop next door during the crash and immediately jumped into action.

Hero police officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedny are credited for saving the lives of a baby and mother pinned underneath a car.



Body camera footage shows Fusco and bystanders as they lifted the car off of the pinned woman and child.

"Somebody's gotta pull the baby," a person is heard yelling in the video.

Samoyedy, a 15-year veteran of the force, is then seen pulling the 8-month-old from underneath the vehicle.

"I got, I got it, I got the baby," he is heard saying in the video.

The mother suffered a compound fracture to one of her legs, and the baby has a fractured skull. Both are expected to recover.

Police said the driver was 43-year-old David Poncurack, who is unlicensed. He was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated.

"The driver did get out and immediately went over to see if the woman was OK," Samoyedy said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkduirescueu.s. & worldchild rescuedui crashbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Downey High School hikers rescued from Mount Baldy
Woman rescued after getting trapped between buildings in OC
Golden retriever missing for 2 weeks rescued from NJ bay
Man gets stuck in Red Cross donation box in Lomita
TOP STORIES
WeHo suspect out on bond 1 day after alleged kidnapping
Imprisoned 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, 77, dies in California
US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends
Comedian Jackie Mason dies at 93
SoCal man, 34, who mocked vaccines dies of COVID-19
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
'Stuntman' documentary highlights a legend in the business
Show More
Pasadena City College named top community college for veterans
Pearl Harbor remains identified as Navy sailor from CA
Overdose deaths from meth up in LA County during pandemic
Memorial bike ride honors 1st LAPD officer to die from COVID-19
Mother arrested after 2 young kids left in hot Bakersfield car
More TOP STORIES News