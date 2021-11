EMBED >More News Videos Whale watchers were treated to an amazing view when they spotted giant blue whales swimming and feeding off the coast of Newport Beach on Monday.

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A boater had quite an amazing close encounter off the coast of Oxnard.ABC7 viewer Evan Brodsky shared must-see video on Monday of three humpback whales swimming around his boat.You can see them circling around and coming up for air. To give you some perspective, Brodsky said the boat is 33 feet long. According to NOAA , humpback whales can grow to weigh up to 40 tons and measure up to about 60 feet long. They also have a lifespan of about 80 to 90 years.