Man arrested in suspected hate crime at Islamic Center of Southern California, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man wanted for a suspected hate crime at the Islamic Center of Southern California in Koreatown has been arrested, authorities confirmed.

Investigators say the man, who may be homeless, wrote anti-Islamic hate words on several pillars at the mosque on Vermont Boulevard. The incident happened early Sunday morning, during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday said the suspect had been taken into custody but no other details about the arrest were available.

The incident sparked community concern and outrage.

"During this holy month of Ramadan, Muslims attend their local mosques for a chance to connect with their community, break their fasts, and complete their nightly prayers. Widespread Islamophobia and bigotry continue to put communities of faith at risk, preventing us from feeling safe in our neighborhoods, on public transit, and even in our place of worship. Now, more than ever, we must come together to foster inclusivity, promote mutual understanding, and protect our places of worship," the Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement.

The latest hate crime numbers in Los Angeles County have risen to the highest level in 19 years. In 2021, it jumped 23% from the previous year, according to the county Commission on Human Relations.