A Carson entrepreneur highlights LA streetwear and Pacific Islander culture in clothing brand

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Fa'avae Fa'avae is a first-generation Samoan from Carson who created his own clothing brand known as Island Avenue. He said the name Island Avenue pays homage to his Pacific Islander culture and the street where his journey began.

"During the 80s and 90s, there was a big onslaught of migration of our Samoan families that actually migrated from the South Pacific here to the city of Carson. And they raised their families here ironically on the street called Island Avenue," Fa'avae said.

Fa'avae wanted Island Avenue to be more than a clothing line, he wanted it to be a cultural movement.

"I knew going into fashion that we had a competitive advantage to a certain extent, meaning there was no Pacific Islander brand that actually had an LA cultural component as well to it," Fa'avae said.

"It definitely creates a legacy you know, not only for the family, but for a lot of young Pacific Islanders that are looking up to this brand," said his brother Joseph Fa'avae.

Fa'avae said he combines L.A. streetwear and Pacific Islander culture together. And through his brand, he hopes to uplift and empower his community.

"Our goal through all of that is to be able to share that culture and being able to be more inclusive to all people, not just Polynesian because the brand represents all people," Fa'avae said.

After 10 years of hard work, Island Avenue is working on several collaborations with major brands.

"We were the first ever Polynesian brand to design the first ever Air Force One, that is inspired by our ocean navigators or Pacifica ancestors," Fa'avae said.

Island Avenue will also be launching a new clothing line in Nordstrom at select stores at the end of May.

"Our new collection, which is Paisley Palm Tree collection. Just to see it, is truly a dream come true," Fa'avae said.

