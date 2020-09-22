kobe bryant

Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff Alex Villanueva and LASD over leaked photos of Kobe crash site

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his department over leaked photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site.

Deputies allegedly took personal cellphone photos -- and were then told by Villanueva to delete them -- in the aftermath of the Jan. 26 accident.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, including punitive damages.
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight deputies were involved in taking graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.


In early March, Vanessa Bryant's attorney said in a statement that she was "absolutely devastated" that deputies reportedly shared the graphic photos of the crash scene where Bryant, their daughter and seven others were killed.

Attorney Gary Robb says Vanessa Bryant personally went to the sheriff's office the day of the crash and requested that the area be protected from photographers.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant lawsuit: Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna

RELATED: Video shows wreckage from helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentkobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crashinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
KOBE BRYANT
Inside the Lakers' Kobe-Shaq dynasty: fistfights, battle lines and Show(boat) time
Pau Gasol names baby after Kobe Bryant's daughter
'Mamba Mentality' helps student inspire others on TikTok
Helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash sues air-traffic controllers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election 2020: Here's how to register to vote
Bobcat Fire burns 106K acres, 29 structures damaged or destroyed
OC could move up on state COVID monitoring list within a week
Procession to be held for firefighter killed battling El Dorado Fire
Man tried to grab child out of car in Costco parking lot near San Diego, authorities say
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Bubba Wallace to drive for Michael Jordan in 2021 season
Show More
Foot Locker stores to serve as voter registration centers
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
Activist charged after riding horse on busy Chicago highway
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Riverside County could move to red tier on state COVID system by Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News