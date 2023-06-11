LA Pride Parade in Hollywood set to culminate 3-day celebration: WATCH TODAY

The LA Pride Parade is scheduled to make its way through Hollywood on Sunday, stepping off from the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LA Pride Parade is scheduled to make its way through Hollywood on Sunday, stepping off at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

The parade, which marks the end of this year's three-day Pride celebration, will move north on Highland, east on Hollywood Boulevard and south on Cahuenga to Sunset.

Ellen Leyva and Christiane Cordero will host the broadcast of the parade on ABC7, Hulu and other streaming platforms.

Comedian Margaret Cho will serve as the "Icon Grand Marshal," honoring her years of anti-racism, anti-bullying advocacy and her support of LGBTQ+ rights, according to the Christopher Street West Association, which produces the LA Pride celebration.

The late actor Leslie Jordan, who died at age 67 in October when he suffered a heart attack while driving in Hollywood, will serve as the "Legacy Grand Marshal," a new designation that will "posthumously celebrate those who have made an everlasting impact on the hearts and lives of our community," according to Christopher Street West. A group of Jordan's relatives and friends will ride in the parade in a custom vehicle.

"We are overjoyed by Christopher Street West's heartfelt recognition to name Leslie as LA Pride's Legacy Grand Marshal," Jordan's sister, Jana "Cricket" Jordan, said in a statement. "This honor further solidifies the positive impact he made in the world, but more importantly for the LGBTQ+ community. His spirit continues to bring love and light."

The ACLU of Southern California was chosen as the "Community Grand Marshal" for the parade to recognize its 100th anniversary "of fighting for LGBTQ+ civil rights." Organizers of LA Pride noted that the ACLU helped Christopher Street West sue the city in 1970 so it could obtain a parade permit for the first Pride Parade.

Singer-actress Janelle Monáe will be among those joining the ACLU contingent in the parade.

Sunday's parade will be followed at noon by festivities at LA Pride Village along Hollywood Boulevard between Vine and Gower streets. The event will include 90 vendors, two stages of live entertainment, food, drinks and more.

The village will stay open until 8 p.m.

ACLU fought for historic Pride parade in 1970 and continues to fight today

On Saturday Mariah Carey headlined day two of the two-day Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park and later expressed her appreciation to the crowd.

"Thank you @lapride." Carey tweeted. "You were amazing!! I love you so much!!"

Carey's Saturday concert capped a day that also included performances from King Princess, Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Sasha Colby, Jenevieve, Vincint, Mad Tsai and Minke.

