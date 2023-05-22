LA Rams host football camp for youth at Twentynine Palms military base

Some local military children recently got a sneak peek of competing in the NFL thanks to a football camp hosted by the Los Angeles Rams.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KABC) -- Some local military children recently got a sneak peek of competing in the NFL thanks to a football camp hosted by the Los Angeles Rams.

The second through eighth graders ran drills as part of the football camp at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

As remote as they are on the base, there's no question the camp was special for the participants.

"To be able to have a football team, an NFL team, come to you, that was huge especially at a place like Twentynine Palms," said Mo Streety, who works in youth development for the Rams.

The Rams partnered with Bob Hope USO for the free camp in recognition of the Month of the Military Child. They also recently visited Fort Irwin and other bases.

"To inspire the youth, to give them joy, peace of mind, to know that we see you, we're grateful for you, that we're able to do what we do because of you," said Johnathan Franklin, the Rams director of social justice and football development.

Master Sgt. Donnevan Dixon and his wife Kasey's 7-year-old son was there.

"It was a great thing to have out here considering our location," Kasey Dixon said.

"There's a lot that's going on overseas and to distract and find this joy through football again highlights the power of this game that we all love," Franklin said.