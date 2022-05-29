ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News
LA River Elysian Valley and Sepulveda Basin recreation zones now open for kayaking
KABC
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The
Los Angeles River Elysian Valley and Sepulveda Basin recreation zones
will be open for kayaking Monday through the end of the summer.
Guided tours and kayak rentals will be provided to a limited number of people.
Authorities want to remind everyone that swimming is not permitted in the river.
Before planning your trip, you can check the water quality and conditions online.
