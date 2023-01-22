17-year-old boy critically injured during shooting at Long Beach park; 2 others also hospitalized

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A teen is in critical condition and two others were left injured after a shooting broke out at a park in Long Beach, police said.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park on West 31st Street.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

When officers arrived, they found two men with injuries and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.

According to police, the victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove past them and began shooting.

"An exchange of gunfire occurred between the vehicle and an unidentified subject in the park," said investigators in a statement.

Information regarding a suspect or suspects was not available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.