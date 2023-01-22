17-year-old boy critically injured during shooting at Long Beach park; 2 others also hospitalized

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A teen is in critical condition and two others were left injured after a shooting broke out at a park in Long Beach, police said.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park on West 31st Street.
When officers arrived, they found two men with injuries and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.
According to police, the victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove past them and began shooting.
"An exchange of gunfire occurred between the vehicle and an unidentified subject in the park," said investigators in a statement.
Information regarding a suspect or suspects was not available.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.