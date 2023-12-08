Long Beach mail thieves caught on camera stealing packages

Residents living in a downtown Long Beach apartment are on high alert after serial mail thieves strike again.

Residents at the Promenade Walk apartment in Long Beach have growing concerns after mail thieves steal prescriptions and packages.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The holiday season is when many people receive more letters and packages, also making it a crucial time to keep an eye out for opportunistic mail thieves.

"I'm waiting for a letter from the VA about my disabled benefits because I'm a disabled veteran. And if I don't get that letter, I don't know what the VA wants me to do," said resident Christopher Howry.

Howry said he and many other residents who live at 133 Promenade Walk in Long Beach have growing concerns about their mail being stolen after they received several warnings from management about serial mail thieves.

"They're very worried about their mail being stolen, like Christmas cards this time of year and gifts," Howry said.

On Dec. 5 around 5:30 a.m., two men can be seen on the building's security camera breaking into the Promenade Walk apartment building. The two individuals then leave and walk away with a large bag filled with stolen mail.

"He's got like a watch person and then he's the one taking packages and opening the mail with a key. So, he's definitely the ring leader of it all," said Tammara Mencias, property manager at 133 Promenade Walk.

Mencias said one of the same thieves has been caught on camera stealing mail on three separate occasions.

She said the first incident happened back in August and shortly after that, the mail was stolen again in September, October and now on Dec. 5.

"He's taken prescriptions, checks, credit cards maybe mail from family," Mencias said.

Mencias said each incident is very similar. In the video you can see the guy walk up to the mailboxes, take the mail and then place it inside this trash bag.

"Every time I come in the morning to clean the office. So I said, 'Where's my trash bag?'" said Rosalba Salas, a housekeeper at 133 Promenade Walk

Mencias made several police reports with Long Beach Police Department and said officers are investigating the incident. We reached out to Long Beach Police Department, but haven't heard back yet.

"It's costing the HOA money, it's an inconvenience. it's making us more aware, but it's almost unnecessary because we have to look out for these different things because of this person," Mencias said.

