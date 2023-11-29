A person was killed in a shooting at a restaurant located in the L.A. Live entertainment venue in downtown, police say.

Person fatally shot at soul-food restaurant in downtown LA, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed in a shooting Tuesday at a restaurant located in the L.A. Live entertainment venue in downtown, police say.

Los Angeles police responded to Fixins Soul Kitchen, near Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street, after a shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m.

A victim was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries, according to the LAPD.

It's unclear if gunfire erupted inside or outside the restaurant. Aerial footage captured by AIR7 HD showed ambulances and a heavy police presence at the entrance of the restaurant.

Police say the suspect escaped in a white Honda, possibly an SUV.

The shooting happened near Crypto.com Arena, but there was not an event at the venue Tuesday.