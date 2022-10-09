LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores

Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store worker, died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer. Du Young Lee was fatally stabbed while he was confronting two teens who were trying to shoplift wigs.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On a somber night in downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District Friday, a group that transcends race, age and religion held a special prayer vigil to pierce the darkness of what this community has endured.

It has been a week since 56-year-old Du Young Lee, also known as Tommy Lee, was fatally stabbed near Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street, near the wig shop he ran for almost two decades.

Witnesses said two 17-year-olds tried to steal a wig from the store, but Lee chased and confronted them, leading to the stabbing.

It wasn't the first time he's felt called to intervene, and his last wasn't supposed to end like this.

READ ALSO | Wig shop owner killed while trying to stop teen robbery suspects in Fashion District, LAPD says

"We can't let Tommy's memory fade away," said one speaker at Friday night's vigil. "We've got to keep it strong because look what Mr. Lee did for us."

Wizeman Kangavari, a business owner in the Fashion District, said he would always tell Lee if someone takes something to simply "just let it go."

" [ Lee ] said, 'No. If they steal from me, they're going to steal from you guys and the next one and the next one," recalled Kangavari.

In a similar event, Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store worker, was hit in the head with a scooter and later died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer, police said.

"We're just trying to keep it together and stay strong for each other because this is such an awful and unexpected time," said the victim's daughter Nelle Reyes.

READ MORE | Highland Park liquor store worker dies after he's attacked with scooter while trying to stop robbery

Both Reyes and Lee raised their families while chasing the American dream. Lee moved to the U.S. from South Korea while Reyes came from the Philippines. The way they died is a testament to how they lived.

"He's such a hard worker, he was always on time, he would try to work overtime for any company he works for and he always tried to do the right thing when he could in his own way," said Nelle Reyes.

Lee's daughter was not ready to speak Friday night, but instead, she listened to the outpouring of support. Her dad was the only relative she had in the U.S.

A GoFundMe for Lee has since raised more than $80,000 and is called "My father gave his life protecting what was his."

A GoFundMe page has also been started to help the Reyes family.

"I started to feel her pain as she expressed that he was trying, he was working so hard to build a better world for her," said community activist Hyepin Im.

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to search for the four suspects in Reyes' case.

Meanwhile, the two 17-year-olds in Lee's case have since been arrested. Lee's family wants them charged as adults.